FEATURE: Green hydrogen high on political agenda as race kicks off to price international trade

Published 19:21 on December 14, 2023 / Last updated at 19:21 on December 14, 2023 / Ben Garside

Green hydrogen will still be a blip in the world energy mix by the end of the decade, but the US, China, and the EU have locked horns in a high stakes race for supremacy that could decide whether the dollar, the yuan, or the euro becomes the international trading currency of the fuel of the future.