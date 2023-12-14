MRV Collective relaunched as Nature Tech Collective

Measurement, reporting, and verification initiative MRV Collective has been relaunched as non-profit Nature Tech Collective to underline its change in focus towards nature technology.

The relaunch marks the initiative’s evolution from an MRV-focused community to an alliance with over 100 experts, investors, and entrepreneurs united by the goal of advancing technology for a more nature-positive future, the California-headquartered company said.

“As we move into a new chapter for our collective – which sees an expansion from a focus on MRV into the broader nature tech market – the heart of our global network and organisation remains to promote and leverage breakthrough technologies to scale proven natural-based solutions,” it said in a statement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The Nature Tech Collective aims to facilitate the integration of science, technology, and finance to help advance understanding of high-quality data, it said.

The relaunched initiative has several pathways:

A corporate accelerator programme that aims to bring nature technology to the market by connecting entrepreneurs with enterprises, NGOs, and the public sector

Building a “world-class nature tech sector intelligence unit” designed to empower its member network that will begin with reports and webinars

Growing its network

First established in 2022 to try to help on-the-ground poverty alleviation in Costa Rica with regenerative agriculture, the MRV Collective was conceptualised as a platform for exploring technological innovation.

“We asked ourselves: what is the actual state of the land that is meant to feed the local population? What would be the actual uplift, or possible degradation caused by specific interventions introduced?”

The questions led to an understanding of how “porous and unreliable the state of nature data truly is, and how this directly curtails investment and, frankly, trust, in nature based solutions”.

MRV Collective worked with the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures on its proposal for a global nature-related public data facility pitched last August.

The initiative also co-authored a report with environmental coalition Nature4Climate and venture firm Serena on nature technology investment published in October.

By Thomas Cox – t.cox@carbon-pulse.com

