WCI Markets: CCAs within striking distance of $40, WCAs continue to recede after Q4 sale
Published 23:14 on December 14, 2023 / Last updated at 23:14 on December 14, 2023 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, US
California Carbon Allowances (CCA) continue their ascent through the week testing the $40 level where outsized option open interest lay ahead of Friday’s option expiry, while Washington Carbon Allowances (WCA) declined through a week that saw Q4 allowance sale results surprise market participants.
California Carbon Allowances (CCA) continue their ascent through the week testing the $40 level where outsized option open interest lay ahead of Friday’s option expiry, while Washington Carbon Allowances (WCA) declined through a week that saw Q4 allowance sale results surprise market participants.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.