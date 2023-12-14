Canadian energy major invests C$21.2 mln in carbon streaming joint venture
Published 19:49 on December 14, 2023 / Last updated at 19:49 on December 14, 2023 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Canada, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
A Calgary-headquartered oil and gas company plans to acquire approximately a quarter of shares in a joint venture that focuses on investing in nature-based carbon credit projects, the firm has announced in a move intended to expand the latter's number of pipeline projects.
A Calgary-headquartered oil and gas company plans to acquire approximately a quarter of shares in a joint venture that focuses on investing in nature-based carbon credit projects, the firm has announced in a move intended to expand the latter's number of pipeline projects.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.