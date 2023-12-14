Large French bank to stop financing new fossil fuel projects next year and triple renewables by 2030
Published 16:34 on December 14, 2023 / Last updated at 16:34 on December 14, 2023 / Roy Manuell / Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Voluntary
France's second-largest listed bank will no longer finance fossil fuels, it said on Thursday, and will also triple the financing of renewable energy projects by 2030, in a move seen to align with the UN Global Stocktake outcome from COP28.
