Swiss DAC company, global consulting firm sign 15-year CDR offtake deal
Published 16:27 on December 14, 2023 / Last updated at 16:27 on December 14, 2023 / Graham Gibson / Americas, EMEA, Switzerland, US, Voluntary
A Zurich-headquartered direct air capture (DAC) company and a US-based consulting firm have signed a 15-year agreement that entails the purchase of tens of thousands of CO2 removal (CDR) credits by the latter, in a move the two say is intended to help scale the nascent technology.
