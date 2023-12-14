EU legislators agree on due diligence rules that force large companies to set climate neutrality plans
Published 14:01 on December 14, 2023 / Last updated at 14:01 on December 14, 2023 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, International
The European Parliament and Council of EU member states have reached a provisional deal on rules setting obligations for large companies to identify and remedy risks to the environment, human rights, and health arising from their value chain, including an obligation for companies to adopt Paris Agreement-aligned climate plans.
The European Parliament and Council of EU member states have reached a provisional deal on rules setting obligations for large companies to identify and remedy risks to the environment, human rights, and health arising from their value chain, including an obligation for companies to adopt Paris Agreement-aligned climate plans.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.