Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:58 on December 14, 2023 / Last updated at 12:59 on December 14, 2023 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices were largely steady on Thursday morning, as traders digested the relatively light price impact of the options expiry on Wednesday, as well as the weekly Commitment of Traders data that showed investment funds extended their short positions, while Dec-23 positions continued to be rolled into the Dec-24 contract.