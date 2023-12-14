ANALYSIS: UN Article 6 crediting faces “severe” credibility threat, parties to pivot towards voluntary carbon and bilateral trade
Published 16:53 on December 14, 2023 / Last updated at 16:53 on December 14, 2023 / Roy Manuell / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Middle East, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, South & Central, Switzerland, US, Voluntary
After COP28 talks ended in turmoil, UN carbon crediting under the Paris Agreement's Article 6 provision is now not expected until 2026, with the way forward complicated by political divisions, attention may pivot towards the voluntary carbon market and scaling international trading arrangements.
