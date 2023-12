ANALYSIS: UN Article 6 crediting faces “severe” credibility threat, parties to pivot towards voluntary carbon and bilateral trade

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



After COP28 talks ended in turmoil, UN carbon crediting under the Paris Agreement's Article 6 provision is now not expected until 2026, with the way forward complicated by political divisions, attention may pivot towards the voluntary carbon market and scaling international trading arrangements.