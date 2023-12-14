Launch of collaborative project to ship and store captured CO2 from south to north UK
Published 12:24 on December 14, 2023 / Last updated at 12:33 on December 14, 2023 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, UK ETS
Several companies have announced a partnership to ship captured CO2 from an UK ETS-covered gas power plant in southeast England up to northeast Scotland to then pipe onto permanent storage below the North Sea using re-purposed gas pipelines.
Several companies have announced a partnership to ship captured CO2 from an UK ETS-covered gas power plant in southeast England up to northeast Scotland to then pipe onto permanent storage below the North Sea using re-purposed gas pipelines.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.