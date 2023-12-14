NZ’s Climate Commission urges new govt to sort out ETS in final advice on second emissions budget

Published 06:54 on December 14, 2023 / Last updated at 06:54 on December 14, 2023 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, New Zealand

New Zealand’s Climate Change Commission (CCC) has provided its first set of advice to the newly elected conservative government, saying it is not on track to meet its 2030 climate goals, and has urged it to resolve underlying issues with its emissions trading scheme.