Consortium seeks GHG acreage in Australia for CCS
Published 06:26 on December 14, 2023 / Last updated at 06:41 on December 14, 2023 / Stian Reklev / Asia Pacific, Australia
A group of companies said Thursday they have bid to explore several of the 10 areas made available for carbon capture and storage location exploration by the Australian government earlier this year in a bid to establish themselves in the emerging Asia-Pacific CCS value chain.
A group of companies said Thursday they have bid to explore several of the 10 areas made available for carbon capture and storage location exploration by the Australian government earlier this year in a bid to establish themselves in the emerging Asia-Pacific CCS value chain.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.