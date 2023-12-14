Consortium seeks GHG acreage in Australia for CCS

Published 06:26 on December 14, 2023 / Last updated at 06:41 on December 14, 2023 / Stian Reklev / Asia Pacific, Australia

A group of companies said Thursday they have bid to explore several of the 10 areas made available for carbon capture and storage location exploration by the Australian government earlier this year in a bid to establish themselves in the emerging Asia-Pacific CCS value chain.