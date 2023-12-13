Study reveals significant variability, uncertainty in avoided deforestation crediting baselines
Published 21:33 on December 13, 2023 / Last updated at 21:33 on December 13, 2023 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
Researchers evaluating the robustness of carbon credit baselines for jurisdictional-scale avoided deforestation projects have exposed serious challenges in their accuracy and consistency, according to a new study.
Researchers evaluating the robustness of carbon credit baselines for jurisdictional-scale avoided deforestation projects have exposed serious challenges in their accuracy and consistency, according to a new study.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.