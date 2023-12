Washington Q4 carbon auction settles below APCR Tier 1

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



The auction of December current vintage units for Washington’s WCI-modelled cap-and-invest programme sold out just under the Allowance Price Containment Reserve (APCR) Tier 1 price, while the second advance sale settled much lower, according to results published Wednesday.