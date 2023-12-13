California ARB offset issuance bolts higher at tail end of 2023

Published 23:06 on December 13, 2023 / Last updated at 23:59 on December 13, 2023 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, US

California boosted the issuance of compliance-grade offsets since the prior distribution in November, but none of the credits were tagged with direct environmental benefits to the state (DEBs) this time round, according to data published by the state regulator ARB on Wednesday.