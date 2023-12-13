German DAC startup raises seed funding for technology that runs off waste industrial heat
Published 13:57 on December 13, 2023 / Last updated at 13:57 on December 13, 2023 / Paddy Gourlay / EMEA, EU ETS, Voluntary
A German cleantech start up has raised €3.2 million in seed funding for its direct air capture (DAC) technology that can be retrofitted to existing cooling towers and waste heat pumps of ETS-covered industrial facilities, keeping onsite development and running costs low.
