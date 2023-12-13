COP28: Reactions to the UAE Consensus on Global Stocktake, other outcomes in Dubai

Here are selected party, stakeholder, and expert reactions to the UAE Consensus on the Global Stocktake (GST) and other outcomes at COP28 climate summit in Dubai, which wrapped up Wednesday.