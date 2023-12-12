Asia Pacific > COP28 – ANALYSIS: Singapore, VCM stakeholders grapple with increasing number of Article 6 agreements

COP28 – ANALYSIS: Singapore, VCM stakeholders grapple with increasing number of Article 6 agreements

Published 15:44 on December 12, 2023  /  Last updated at 15:44 on December 12, 2023  / Mark Tilly /  Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, South & Central, Voluntary

Singapore’s environment minister has emphasised the importance of standards in drawing up Article 6 implementation agreements with host countries, as voluntary standards and market stakeholders try to figure out how these agreements will work on the ground, particularly in developing nations with weak governance and capacity issues.
Singapore’s environment minister has emphasised the importance of standards in drawing up Article 6 implementation agreements with host countries, as voluntary standards and market stakeholders try to figure out how these agreements will work on the ground, particularly in developing nations with weak governance and capacity issues.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.