COP28: Global Stocktake avoids fossil phaseout language in historic final text, but paves way forward

Published 06:04 on December 13, 2023 / Last updated at 06:22 on December 13, 2023 / Roy Manuell / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Japan, Kyoto Mechanisms, Middle East, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, South & Central, US, Voluntary

A final negotiating text on the first ever Global Stocktake (GST) of the Paris Agreement was published on Wednesday at COP28, urging a "transition away from fossil fuels in an equitable manner" but crucially avoiding the stronger 'phaseout' language seen in earlier versions, though many see the outcome as marking a step in the right direction and "moving the needle" in the fight against climate change.