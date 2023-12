COP28: INTERVIEW – Paris Agreement market mechanisms will not resolve climate crisis, says Sri Lankan negotiator

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Market mechanisms under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement are not a solution to fight climate change, said an official from Sri Lanka's environment ministry, adding that developed countries must phase out their fossil fuel usage in order to resolve the crisis.