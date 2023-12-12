Colombia applies to host COP16 biodiversity conference

Colombia has officially announced its interest in hosting the COP16 UN biodiversity conference next year, with onlookers welcoming the move.

The country is waiting for a response from the committee in charge of the event’s destination, the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), the Colombian government said in a statement on Monday.

Susana Muhamad, minister of environment and sustainable development, said Colombia had applied to host the event to send a message from Latin America about climate action and the protection of life.

Her country is one of the most biodiverse in the world, with more than 67,000 registered species of fauna and flora, she said.

David Cooper, acting executive secretary of the CBD, had been pleased to receive the offer, according to the Colombian government.

Turkey withdrew from hosting the summit in August due to the impact of devastating earthquakes. France, the UK, and Spain have previously indicated they could be destinations for the conference.

COP16 will be the 16th time countries from around the world will meet for the two-week event, separate from the climate COPs, to try to tackle the biodiversity crisis through international commitments.

“MAJOR HOMEWORK”

Guido Broekhoven, head of policy research and development at green group WWF International, welcomed Colombia’s announcement, saying: “WWF encourages the CBD to quickly confirm the venue and dates of COP16, providing countries with a clear deadline to submit their revised national biodiversity plans.”

Colombia as host would have an important role in ensuring that countries assess whether their national biodiversity plans together can achieve the goals of the Global Biodiversity Framework agreed at COP15 in Montreal last December, and agree to a global review of progress in 2026, Broekhoven said.

As the co-chair of the National Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plans Accelerator Partnership, Columbia is well-positioned to achieve these targets, he said.

“However, with new commitments on finance for biodiversity sparse in the past 12 months, and only a handful of revised national biodiversity strategies announced, countries have major homework to complete in the months ahead,” he said.

“WWF hopes that the COP16 host will work with China, which led the COP15 biodiversity talks, to secure increased ambition and momentum on nature from all countries.”

At COP15, countries agreed to protect 30% of land and oceans by 2030, though observers were quick to stress that strong national implementation would be crucial to make up for some weaknesses in the text.

“FAR MORE TO DO”

Andrew Deutz, managing director, global policy and conservation finance at The Nature Conservancy, another green group, also welcomed Colombia’s move.

“Let’s not forget that every country has already committed to creating its own domestic nature plan and associated financing strategies, and these need to be as ambitious as possible,” Deutz said.

“In addition, many businesses will also need to disclose their own strategies for mitigating their many and varied impacts on the natural world. Although we’re seeing incremental progress on the finance agenda … far more needs to be done if we are serious about investing in the natural world.”

Colombia is not among the handful of regions to have updated their NBSAPs since COP15 such as the EU and Japan.

According the CBD website, the main threats to ‘megadiverse’ Columbia include:

Social inequality

Internal armed conflict

The illegal drug trade

Agriculture

By Thomas Cox – t.cox@carbon-pulse.com

