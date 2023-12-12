COP28: Roundup for Day 13 – Dec. 12

It is Day 13 of COP28 – the final day, or so those at Expo City desperately hope, and no one quite knows what to say. The last 24 hours have been a rollercoaster of action and widespread, bitter disappointments among vocal negotiators regarding the global stocktake (GST), Article 6 negotiations, adaptation, and virtually every issue on the table here in Dubai. The venue is eerily empty as country pavilions and observers are forced to vacate the premises, turning what was the equivalent of a small city into a ghost town. Those who remain are girding themselves for a long and strenuous day. Carbon Pulse correspondents have hit the ground running. In our daily blog, we will report relevant or useful updates throughout the day. Timestamps are in local time (Gulf Standard Time, GMT+4).