Washington updates proposed cap-and-invest legislation with eye on linkage
Published 02:08 on December 12, 2023 / Last updated at 02:35 on December 12, 2023 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, US
Pursuant to a draft request for amended legislation to facilitate linkage with California and Quebec’s carbon market, Washington’s Department of Ecology (ECY) proposed on Monday a slew of further updates to its cap-and-invest rulemaking amendments.
