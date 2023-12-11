US Department of the Interior advances nature-based solutions to combat climate change
Published 22:34 on December 11, 2023 / Last updated at 22:34 on December 11, 2023 / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
The US Department of the Interior has announced new initiatives to employ nature-based solutions through strategies designed to preserve biodiversity, enhance resilience against natural disasters, and support climate adaptation.
The US Department of the Interior has announced new initiatives to employ nature-based solutions through strategies designed to preserve biodiversity, enhance resilience against natural disasters, and support climate adaptation.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.