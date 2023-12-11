COP28: Verra, Gold Standard team up with Singapore to develop Paris Agreement playbook
Published 17:41 on December 11, 2023 / Last updated at 17:41 on December 11, 2023 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Voluntary market certifiers Gold Standard and Verra have partnered with Singapore to develop a playbook for standard operating procedures for countries active in the Paris-era carbon market, they announced Monday.
