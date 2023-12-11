COP28: US developer, African Union agency eye huge landscape restoration projects
Published 22:19 on December 11, 2023 / Last updated at 22:19 on December 11, 2023 / Stian Reklev / Africa, Americas, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, US, Voluntary
A US project developer and the African Union Development Agency (AUDA) have penned partnerships with two African countries that call for millions of hectares of land to be restored, with as much as 3 billion tonnes of CO2 to be sequestered over the next half century.
