COP28: Turkish ETS won’t be open to speculators initially and will feature a rising emissions cap -official
Published 22:19 on December 11, 2023 / Last updated at 23:57 on December 11, 2023 / Rebecca Gualandi / CBAM, Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
The Turkish ETS will not initially be open to non-compliance players and will feature a rising emissions cap rather than a decreasing one, the head of the government’s carbon pricing department told Carbon Pulse on the sidelines of COP28 in Dubai.
