UPDATE – COP28: Latest stocktake draft “a disaster”, omits language on fossil fuel phaseout
Published 15:40 on December 11, 2023 / Last updated at 17:07 on December 11, 2023 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Middle East
A new negotiating text on the first ever Global Stocktake (GST) of the Paris Agreement dropped on Monday evening at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, urging nations to cut their fossil fuel consumption and production by mid-century while omitting any reference to phasing them out.
A new negotiating text on the first ever Global Stocktake (GST) of the Paris Agreement dropped on Monday evening at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, urging nations to cut their fossil fuel consumption and production by mid-century while omitting any reference to phasing them out.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.