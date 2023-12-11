COP28: INTERVIEW – All eyes on Canada’s oil and gas sector under forthcoming cap-and-trade scheme

Published 12:27 on December 11, 2023 / Last updated at 12:27 on December 11, 2023 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Canada, Climate Talks, International, Paris Article 6

Canada’s environment minister, soon responsible for a federal cap-and-trade system regulating the emissions of its oil and gas industry, unpacked his climate goals for the country’s economy in an interview with Carbon Pulse at COP28 while saying he did not expect countries to agree to a "pure phaseout" of fossil fuels during negotiations in Dubai.