Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:40 on December 11, 2023 / Last updated at 13:05 on December 11, 2023 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices came under yet more pressure on Monday morning as natural gas dropped sharply amid forecasts for average seasonal temperatures and storage levels remained high, while traders anticipated the expiry of the December options contract on Wednesday.
