COP28: Singapore adds two more nations to stable of Article 6 partners
Published 08:08 on December 11, 2023 / Last updated at 08:08 on December 11, 2023 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, South & Central
A busy Singaporean delegation at COP28 in Dubai has secured two more bilateral carbon trading framework agreements to pave the way for purchasing units aligned with Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement.
