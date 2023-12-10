COP28: FEATURE – Forest-owners seek to capture added value for timberland by selling carbon credits
Published 14:15 on December 10, 2023 / Last updated at 14:15 on December 10, 2023 / Bryony Collins / Americas, Climate Talks, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
Owners of timberland, from public companies to family businesses, are looking to sell credits on the voluntary carbon market as a complementary activity to their existing timberland practices.
Owners of timberland, from public companies to family businesses, are looking to sell credits on the voluntary carbon market as a complementary activity to their existing timberland practices.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.