COP28: Japan to include blue carbon in UN GHG accounting, raises offset concerns
Published 13:39 on December 10, 2023 / Last updated at 13:56 on December 10, 2023 / Stian Reklev / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Japan, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
From next year Japan will become the first country to include full seabed carbon sequestration data in its UNFCCC greenhouse gas inventory, raising concerns among some observers this will open the door to offset more fossil fuel use.
