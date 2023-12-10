COP28: Nations cite irreconcilable differences on int’l carbon trade rules after “lead balloon” draft UN text
Published 07:52 on December 10, 2023 / Last updated at 08:16 on December 10, 2023 / Roy Manuell / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, US, Voluntary
Country negotiators on international carbon trade rules under Article 6 have run into trouble amid what they say is a toxic atmosphere at COP28, with a "bare bones" draft text published late on Saturday angering several parties, and time reportedly being wasted on theoretical issues rather than ensuring key safeguards and important technicalities are defined.
