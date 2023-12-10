CEO, Gondwana Carbon – Sydney

Intro

Climate change demands immediate attention. As the world moves towards net zero, the opportunity arises to scale carbon emissions reduction and removal projects.

Named after the ancient supercontinent, Gondwana embodies our drive to unify efforts against climate change. We’re a pioneering climate advisor and developer in the carbon and biodiversity markets. Formed by seasoned experts, our mission is to amplify environmental impacts and to foster equitable project outcomes for all stakeholders. Gondwana offers comprehensive services in carbon and emerging biodiversity markets, blending traditional expertise with modern digital innovation to propel the carbon industry forward.

To head our executive and to steer the company’s development going forward, we are seeking a CEO – an experienced leader, who charts the course and who sees through both strategy and implementation. If you are passionate about making a tangible difference in the climate change landscape, join us.

Chief Executive Officer

(CEO)

Location: Sydney

Submission deadline: Jan 12

Job summary

As our CEO, you are fully responsible for overall company leadership. You will shape the company’s identity, lead from the front and recruit top talent for senior leadership roles. You will identify market growth opportunities and drive innovative ideas, solutions and new products through leadership and decisive action. In this challenging, yet rewarding role, you will set up overall company strategy, and approach to market, combining expertise and inputs from both the Board and the executive leadership team. You sign responsible for corporate setup, fundraising, as well as budgeting and forecasting.

You will help Gondwana build, motivate, inspire and retain a superb team of highly skilled, talented and motivated professionals and drive the successful expansion of the Gondwana brand across the globe. This is all carried out with the purpose to deliver strong value to all our stakeholders and communities, and to help deliver Gondwana’s vision to ethically finance the low carbon revolution across natural capital and industry. Join a diverse team of experts, including carbon market specialists, scientists, finance and regulatory professionals, policy advisors, and a dedicated legal team. We offer a highly competitive package for the right candidate, comprising both an attractive salary and ESOP.

Main responsibilities

● Create, establish, and implement objectives and key results (OKR) for the organisation

● Model and set the company’s culture, values, and behaviour

● Develop the global annual strategy, resource planning/hiring for the executive team, for budgeting processes and for business development

● Establish business performance targets and metrics (KPIs), and be accountable for the overall performance of the executive

● Lead business development and fundraising activities for the organisation

● Oversee and take accountability for quality and performance of key project development activities and deliverables

● Create periodic reports on the status and progress of different sectors of business activity and share with the Board

● Participate in Board meetings in observer status

● Identify strategic opportunities and areas of improvement, present and discuss them with the Board. Once approved, execute their implementation

● Drive innovative ideas, solutions and products through leadership and decisive action

● Build high-performing teams across different functions of the executive as defined in the OKRs and strategy and as approved by the Board

Required Qualifications

● 10+ years experience in senior leadership positions, preferably in a C-suite position in a carbon, environmental, finance, or resources organisation

● Degree in finance, management, sustainability, or related fields (Master’s degree preferred)

● Experience at Director level, working with diverse company boards

● Proven capability of recruiting, managing and incentivising highly-skilled and motivated, geographically dispersed teams, spread out across different time zones

● Demonstrated decision-making and team management skills

● Demonstrated expertise in overseeing multi-disciplinary complex projects & programs

● Robust project management capabilities

● Excellent communication skills across multiple domains

● Strategic planning and problem-solving proficiency

● Innate curiosity, a solutions-focused mindset, and collaborative spirit

● Cross-cultural competence

Desirable

● Digital literacy in tools like Teams or Google Workspace

● Exposure to international collaborative efforts

● Proven experience working with diverse communities

● Experience working with Indigenous stakeholders, including negotiating native title agreements

● Indigenous and Torres Strait applicants are encouraged to apply

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.