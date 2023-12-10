COP28: Roundup for Day 11 – Dec. 10

Published 05:19 on December 10, 2023 / Last updated at 07:03 on December 10, 2023 / Allison Gacad / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Middle East, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Shipping, South & Central, US, Voluntary

It is Day 11 at COP28 and all eyes are on the next 48 hours of negotiations as a cautious optimism hangs in the air. The Presidency eyes crucial ministerial gatherings in the form of 'majlis' to find areas of agreement across key texts including the Global Stocktake (GST), with a clean version demanded by organisers for delivery on Monday, ahead of the summit's formal close on Tuesday. Nonetheless, as the tens of thousands of delegates start to leave Expo City, flocking back to homelands, Carbon Pulse's team of correspondents continue to chase after news on the ground. In our daily running blog, we will report relevant or useful updates throughout the day. Timestamps are in local time (Gulf Standard Time, GMT+4).