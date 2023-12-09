COP28: UN carbon crediting rules heading towards adoption despite “melodrama” in negotiation rooms

Rules governing carbon crediting under the Paris Agreement appear to be heading towards adoption despite some "melodrama" in negotiating rooms, as countries on Saturday discussed the first draft decision text on Article 6.4 at COP28, with an "ambitious" timeline now set for a final clean text of midday on Sunday.