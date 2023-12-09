COP28: Finland pursues negative emissions around 2040 through “aggressive” carbon capture
Published 14:23 on December 9, 2023 / Last updated at 14:23 on December 9, 2023 / Rebecca Gualandi / Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International
Finland plans to achieve negative emissions by around 2040 by “aggressively” pursuing carbon capture, the country’s environment minister told an audience at the United Nations climate conference COP28 on Saturday.
