COP28: Azerbaijan to be confirmed as host of next UN climate summit

Published 12:04 on December 9, 2023 / Last updated at 12:24 on December 9, 2023 / Roy Manuell / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Middle East, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, South & Central, South Korea, US, Voluntary

Azerbaijan's capital Baku will be confirmed as the next host of the annual UN climate summit, the country's ecology minister announced at COP28 in Dubai on Saturday, after Armenia formally gave its blessing earlier in the week and Russia lifted its veto threat.