EU legislators agree on new rules to decarbonise gas market and create hydrogen one

Published 09:27 on December 9, 2023 / Last updated at 09:27 on December 9, 2023 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, EU ETS

EU institutions agreed on updated rules to decarbonise the gas market and create a hydrogen one on Friday evening, which will enable the bloc to further reduce its dependence on gas, as well as agree that long-term contracts for unabated fossil gas should not extend beyond 2049.