COP28: Roundup for Day 10 – Dec. 9

Published 09:01 on December 9, 2023 / Last updated at 13:07 on December 9, 2023 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Middle East, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Shipping, South & Central, US, Voluntary

It is Day 10 – Nature Day – at COP28, where already tense negotiations about the global stocktake (GST) and Article 6 carbon markets are heating up, with announcements also seeping in on biodiversity and nature-based solutions (NbS). Week 2 is well underway, and it's now crunch time in Dubai. Fortunately, Carbon Pulse's hardworking correspondents are on the ground in Expo City wading through reports, gathering intel, and skulking around the sidelines of the summit so you don't have to. In our daily running blog, we will report relevant or useful updates throughout the day. Timestamps are in local time (Gulf Standard Time, GMT+4).