COP28: Momentum builds behind fossil phaseout in “wild” Global Stocktake language
Published 17:15 on December 9, 2023 / Last updated at 17:20 on December 9, 2023 / Roy Manuell / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Middle East, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, South & Central, US, Voluntary
With the direction of travel on the first ever stocktake of the Paris Agreement moving towards including "fossil phaseout" language in the text, sources inside negotiation rooms, country delegates, and climate stakeholders, underlined the substantial impact of such an outcome at COP28, though called for crucial clarification on "abatement" language.
