Statkraft signs long-term offtake deal for cookstove carbon credits, plans to buy removals
Published 17:03 on December 8, 2023 / Last updated at 17:03 on December 8, 2023 / Paddy Gourlay / Africa, EMEA, Voluntary
Norway-based utility Stakraft has signed a long term offtake agreement for African cookstove emissions reduction carbon credits, although the company's focus is set to switch to removals over time, the company revealed to Carbon Pulse.
Norway-based utility Stakraft has signed a long term offtake agreement for African cookstove emissions reduction carbon credits, although the company's focus is set to switch to removals over time, the company revealed to Carbon Pulse.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.