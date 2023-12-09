COP28: Korean-led consortium takes stake in global carbon project developer
Published 10:00 on December 9, 2023 / Last updated at 12:44 on December 9, 2023 / Asia Pacific, International, Nature-based, South Korea, Voluntary
A consortium led by two major South Korean companies has taken an undisclosed stake in a global developer of carbon credits as they seek to increase their involvement in nature-based as well as technology-based projects.
