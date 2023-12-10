COP28: INTERVIEW – Carbon storage company eyes opportunity in mining waste to sell credits
Published 08:48 on December 10, 2023 / Last updated at 08:48 on December 10, 2023 / Bryony Collins / Americas, Canada, Carbon Taxes, Climate Talks, International, US, Voluntary
A carbon storage company plans to partner with biogenic emitters in order to help valorise their CO2 streams by burying emissions in nearby mine pits and generate revenues from the resulting carbon credits sales.
A carbon storage company plans to partner with biogenic emitters in order to help valorise their CO2 streams by burying emissions in nearby mine pits and generate revenues from the resulting carbon credits sales.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.