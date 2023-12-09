Producers and speculators shuffle RGAs and CCAs, both shed WCAs
Published 01:33 on December 9, 2023 / Last updated at 01:33 on December 9, 2023 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, Canada, US
Compliance entities and speculators moved in opposite directions with their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) and RGGI holdings, while both groups reduced their Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) positions over the last week, US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed Friday.
