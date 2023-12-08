COP28: Consortium launches initiative towards validation of satellite-based forest carbon assessment
Published 20:05 on December 8, 2023 / Last updated at 20:05 on December 8, 2023 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA, Nature-based, Uncategorized, Voluntary
A global network of forest mapping and monitoring actors on Friday launched the development of a biomass reference system in an early step towards a free, independent, and public system for the validation and calibration of forest carbon stock data.
