Local market sees China’s first trade in soil, water conservation carbon credits, feds take notice

A county-level government in China’s Fujian province has sold a batch of the nation’s first-ever soil and water conservation carbon credits with other public agencies queueing to follow, as national regulators eye inclusion of the credit type in the national offset market.