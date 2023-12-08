COP28: Global Stocktake talks must address nature, WWF says

Nature is not sufficiently addressed in the draft text of COP28’s Global Stocktake, with countries needing to better integrate their national biodiversity and climate plans, WWF has said.

The Global Stocktake presents an opportunity for countries to integrate their climate-focused Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and National Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plans (NBSAPs), WWF said in a report launched at COP28.

Manuel Pulgar-Vidal, global climate and energy leader at WWF International, and UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) action agenda champion for people and nature, said: “We need to see the Global Stocktake recognise nature’s critical role in climate action, and accelerate the implementation of nature-based solutions.”

“We also need to see a dedicated climate-nature work stream at future climate COPs within the official negotiations process,” Pulgar-Vidal added.

Efforts to combat the environmental crisis will fail unless climate and nature are dealt with together, he said.

The Global Stocktake, established by the Paris Agreement, is a process that takes place every five years where countries assess progress towards meeting the agreement’s goals.

Climate and nature have historically been dealt with separately, but a growing movement is pushing for decision-makers to address them together where they overlap for better environmental outcomes.

The Global Stocktake fails to “explicitly consider or clarify the types of information included in the assessments, nor how links between climate and biodiversity progress should be considered within them”, WWF said.

At COP28 in Dubai, government delegates are discussing the opportunities for enhancing action under the Global Stocktake’s thematic areas of mitigation, adaptation, means of implementation and support, response measures, and loss and damage.

The event should enable them to “explicitly consider” how to leverage synergies between NDCs and NBSAPs in future Global Stocktakes, WWF said, referring to the national policy and strategy plans underr the climate and biodiversity conventions, respectively.

In its in-depth report for policymakers, WWF identified a series of key actions to enhance interaction between national climate and biodiversity plans. For example:

Ensuring that national climate and biodiversity policy planning processes are integrated in the development of sectoral strategies

The prioritisation and pooling of financial resources for policy measures, such as nature-based solutions, that can contribute to both climate and biodiversity objectives

Greater representation and resources for Indigenous Peoples and local communities to act on climate change and biodiversity through holistic approaches

Public-private partnerships, along with non-state initiatives, are “key catalysts”

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, and Convention on Biological Diversity, should amend guidance for national strategies to harmonise national climate and nature plans, WWF said.

Released ahead of Nature Day at COP28 on Dec 9. the report called for nature to be “truly brought into the climate process through the Global Stocktake outcome”.

By Thomas Cox – t.cox@carbon-pulse.com

