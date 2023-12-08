EU institutions clinch provisional deal on new rules to boost energy performance of buildings
Published 12:25 on December 8, 2023 / Last updated at 12:25 on December 8, 2023 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, EU ETS
EU institutions agreed on new rules to boost energy performance of buildings across the bloc late on Thursday evening after months of negotiations, though NGOs criticised co-legislators for significantly weakening the European Parliament's original stance.
EU institutions agreed on new rules to boost energy performance of buildings across the bloc late on Thursday evening after months of negotiations, though NGOs criticised co-legislators for significantly weakening the European Parliament's original stance.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.